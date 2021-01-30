Published 30/01/2021 at 11:36 | Updated 30/01/2021 at 12:04

Lara Gut-Behrami claimed her third win in a row in Super G at the Alpine World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Swiss skier finished in a time of 1:15.70 - 0.68 seconds ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.

Crans-Montana Gut-Behrami secures back-to-back World Cup Super G wins 24/01/2021 AT 13:56

The Super G replaced the downhill race due to adverse weather conditions. That race will now take place in Val di Fassa on February 26.

Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon completed the podium, coming third. Downhill Olympic champion Sofia Goggia finished fourth and one second behind.

'So impressive' - Watch Gut-Behrami storm to victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

"It is super cool to be this fast again. I am happy that my confidence is back," Gut-Behrami said after the race.

Kranjska Gora Bassino does the GS double as Shiffrin falters 17/01/2021 AT 12:45