Lara Gut-Behrami claimed her third win in a row in Super G at the Alpine World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
The Swiss skier finished in a time of 1:15.70 - 0.68 seconds ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.
The Super G replaced the downhill race due to adverse weather conditions. That race will now take place in Val di Fassa on February 26.
Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon completed the podium, coming third. Downhill Olympic champion Sofia Goggia finished fourth and one second behind.
'So impressive' - Watch Gut-Behrami storm to victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen
"It is super cool to be this fast again. I am happy that my confidence is back," Gut-Behrami said after the race.