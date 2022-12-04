Alpine Skiing

‘Absolutely brilliant!’ - Aleksander Kilde wins again at Beaver Creek Super G at FIS World Cup event, Marco Odermatt sec

Norway's Aleksander Kilde secured a second successive win at Beaver Creek at Colorado in the United States on Sunday afternoon. The downhill specialist transferred his talents to the Super G where he was able to overcome his problems with a recent bout of the flu to take victory. That meant another second place of the weekend for his rival this season, Marco Odermatt.

