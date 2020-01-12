Yule was the leader after the first run that saw a lot of the skiers struggle to get to grips with the piste at Adelboden.

In total seven riders made it through to the second run who started outside the top 30 including Norwegian teenager Atle Lie McGrath who started with bib number 75 to record the 14th fastest time of the first run only to straddle on the second run.

Yule himself had a couple of close calls during his run but recovered brilliantly to edge out Kristoffersen by 0.23s.

It is 26-year-old Yule’s second slalom win of the new decade already after winning at Madonna and he moves above Clement Noel into second in the slalom standings behind Kristoffersen who remains top of the overall standings as well.

Video - 'After a 13-year drought!' - Yule ends Swiss fans wait 01:27

Yule’s victory capped off a brilliant day for the Swiss team who had Ramon Zenhaeusern in fourth, Loic Meillard in ninth and Marc Rochat in 16th having started with bib number 61.

Austria’s Marco Schwarz continued his return to form after injury by completing the podium with Croatia’s Filip Zubcic rounding off a good weekend by coming from bib 48 to finish 18th and secure more points.

It was a tougher day for Great Britain’s Dave Ryding who struggled in both runs and ended up finishing 22nd, a disappointing return after a season-best seventh at Madonna.

In the women’s Alpine Combined big guns Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova both crashed out of the Super-G run that was dominated by Italy’s Federica Brignone.

The defending combined world cup champion then put in a strong slalom run to seal victory 0.15s ahead of Wendy Holdener with compatriot Marta Bassino completing the podium.

