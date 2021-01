Alpine Skiing

‘The Courchevel kid!’ – Alexis Pinturault dominates to win giant slalom in Adelboden

Alexis Pinturault dominated to take a second consecutive Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom victory in Adelboden. The Frenchman finished 1.04 seconds ahead of Croatia's Filip Zubcic.

