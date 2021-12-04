Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continued his recent fine form with downhill victory at Beaver Creek on Saturday.
The Norwegian had already won the super-G event this weekend, and his time of 1:39.63 in today's downhill event saw him claim two victories in two days.
Aamodt Kilde was the only man to break the 1:40 barrier, with two-time Olympic skiing champion Matthias Mayer in second.
The Austrian, who won the downhill event in Alberta last weekend and also finished second in yesterday's super-G, once again picked up silver with a time of 1:40.29.
Swiss two-time Olympic medallist Beat Feuz finished in third place in a time of 1:40.64, while Italian Matteo Marsaglia finished fourth in 1:40.80.
Team GB's Roy-Alexander Steudle finished in 52nd place, the slowest athlete to complete the course.
