Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continued his recent fine form with downhill victory at Beaver Creek on Saturday.

The Norwegian had already won the super-G event this weekend, and his time of 1:39.63 in today's downhill event saw him claim two victories in two days.

Ad

Aamodt Kilde was the only man to break the 1:40 barrier, with two-time Olympic skiing champion Matthias Mayer in second.

Lake Louise Watch top 3 runs as Goggia wins in downhill at Lake Louise A DAY AGO

The Austrian, who won the downhill event in Alberta last weekend and also finished second in yesterday's super-G, once again picked up silver with a time of 1:40.29.

Swiss two-time Olympic medallist Beat Feuz finished in third place in a time of 1:40.64, while Italian Matteo Marsaglia finished fourth in 1:40.80.

Team GB's Roy-Alexander Steudle finished in 52nd place, the slowest athlete to complete the course.

Beaver Creek, CO Watch top 3 runs as Kilde claims super-G victory A DAY AGO