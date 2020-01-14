The 24-year-old built a lead of 0.6 seconds over Shiffrin from the first run and extended that in the second winning in a time of 1:53.65.

Shiffrin was faster than Vlhova in the second run but ended up finishing third after Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson posted the quickest time and moved into silver position.

It was the first time that Shiffrin had been beaten in back-to-back World Cup slaloms since 2017 when Vlhova beat her in the last race of 2016-17 and first of 2017-18.

In the slalom World Cup standings, the Slovakian skier has reduced Shiffrin’s advantage to just 80 points while the American still has a lead of 273 points in the overall competition.