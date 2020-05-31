Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing-Faced with tragedy, Shiffrin chooses to give back

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Rory Carroll

May 31 (Reuters) - This year has been difficult for athletes but few have had a harder time than Olympic champion ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin.

In early February, her father Jeff passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 following an accident at his home.

Alpine Skiing

2021 World Championships in Italy may be pushed back a year

25/05/2020 AT 06:42

On hearing the news, the twice gold medallist flew back to Colorado from Europe to be at his hospital bedside with her mother Eileen and brother Taylor when he passed.

She found the strength to return to the World Cup ski circuit in Sweden in March only for the season to be called off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the overall World Cup title, which she had held for three years, went to Italy's Federica Brignone and her slalom title, which she had won six times in the past seven years, went to rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

"It's one of those things that's almost impossible to process," the 25-year-old told Reuters in an interview from her home in Edwards, Colorado.

"The human brain can only take so much. It's built for survival and when something happens that you just can't process, it says, 'Alright, we're moving on'."

Her father, an anesthesiologist and ski racer in college, was more than just her biggest supporter, he was also the one keeping her professional life running smoothly.

"He was the CEO of Mikaela Shiffrin as a ski racer," she said, adding that he handled her finances and worked with her agent on a daily basis.

His death caused Mikaela's world to stop just as the pandemic forced the sports world into deep freeze, giving her and her family the opportunity to heal together.

She is staying fit thanks to her home gym and trying to keep her spirits up by playing guitar, singing and dancing.

"We need positivity right now. I need positivity right now," she said.

"My dad always used to say that when you smile, the act of smiling releases chemicals in your brain that make you happier.

"Sometimes when you're down, you have to 'fake it 'til you make it'."

GIVING BACK

Confronted with the tragedy, Shiffrin has channeled her energy into charitable causes.

This month she performed a song as part of "Goggles for Docs," which provides ski goggles to health care workers.

She also recently joined the popular All-In Challenge charity auction.

The winning bidder will receive a raft of prizes including professional ski equipment plus VIP tickets and a 'meet and greet' with Shiffrin at the Women's World Cup in Killington, Vermont, where she claimed four of her 66 World Cup race wins.

Shiffrin, who is by nature a private person, has also taken on a leadership role alongside tennis player Madison Keys with Kindness Wins, a foundation that advocates for the better treatment of others and stamping out of bullying.

"I really identify with the kids out there who have an introverted personality in an extroverted world and are not sure how to navigate that," she said.

Shiffrin said giving back has helped her keep grounded and grateful.

"You start to hear stories that are really upsetting but also really inspirational," she added.

"Not only are you doing a good thing, which feels good, but it also helps you keep the perspective to say, 'Hey, it could be worse'." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Alpine Skiing

Vonn says shutdown tough on athletes, launches live home workout

23/04/2020 AT 11:32
Play Icon
Alpine Skiing

On This Day: Shiffrin breaks down in tears after finally lifting GS Crystal Globe

17/03/2020 AT 12:04
Related Topics
Alpine Skiing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Alpine Skiing

2021 World Championships in Italy may be pushed back a year

25/05/2020 AT 06:42
Alpine Skiing

Vonn says shutdown tough on athletes, launches live home workout

23/04/2020 AT 11:32
Åre

Shiffrin posts emotional congratulation message after Are meeting cancelled

12/03/2020 AT 15:10
Alpine Skiing

Norway's Kilde wins overall men's alpine title as final races cancelled

12/03/2020 AT 11:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Alpine Skiing

On This Day: Shiffrin breaks down in tears after finally lifting GS Crystal Globe

00:01:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Alpine Skiing

On This Day: Frida Hansdotter says goodbye with final run, handing out pastries

00:03:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Kvitfjell

Caviezel wins Super G title as bad weather postpones Kvitfjell

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Kvitfjell

Brutal weather wipes out Super-G at Kvitfjell

00:00:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (3)

Previous article2021 World Championships in Italy may be pushed back a year
Next articleRenault boss admits sensational Alonso comeback an option