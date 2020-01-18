Feuz’s storming run saw him finish 0.29 seconds ahead of the Italian, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Victory for Feuz means he leapfrogs Paris in the season standings, with the pair well clear of third-placed Thomas Dressen.

"It's great to have a friend to make the duel," the 32-year-old said. “I’m glad that two old guys can keep ahead of the young ones."

Video - Watch Feuz's sensational winning run in Wengen World Cup downhill 02:19

The home favourite’s win on the Lauberhorn course made it three titles at the venue, equalling the record of Franz Klammer.

"I only want to think about this history after my career,” Feuz said. “First, I want to have some more wins."