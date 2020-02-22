In a remarkable repeat of Friday's racing, the 2016 World Cup winner again led a Swiss one-two ahead of compatriot Corinne Suter as the latter sealed the Crystal Globe for the season's downhill with just one race remaining in the calendar.

Video - Alpine skiing: Gut-Behrami doubles medal tally 02:06

Federica Brignone came home in fourth to cut the overall World Cup standings lead of Mikaela Shiffrin – who is taking an extended break from competition after the death of her father earlier this month – to 27 points ahead of Sunday's combined event.