The Swiss skier blew away the opposition with a scintillating run in the Alps, as she got down the mountain in a time of 1:27.11mins to finish ahead of current downhill overall leader Corinne Suter by 0.80 seconds in a Swiss one-two.

Video - 'Sensational skiing!' - Lara Gut-Behrami crushes rivals in Crans Montana 02:12

Austrian Stephanie Venier rounded off the podium finishing with a time of 1:28.03 in a fiercely contested event, with one second separating second-placed Suter and Nicol Delago in 16th.

Suter still leads the way in the season's downhill standings, with the 25-year-old sitting on 397 points with two stages remaining, some 120 points ahead of Ester Ledecka in second.

Victory for Gut-Behrami sees her rise to ninth in the downhill standings and 12th overall, with Mikeala Shiffrin, who didn't compete in Switzerland, leading the way.