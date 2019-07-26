30-year-old Hirscher's future has been in doubt since the end of the season when he won the overall World Cup title as well as the globes for the Slalom and Giant Slalom.

He was named in the Austria squad for the 2019-20 season but the federation admitted they were in the dark as to whether or not the double Olympic gold medallist would continue.

Originally a press conference had been scheduled for August 6 but in a statement released on Friday Hirscher confirmed he was postponing that.

The Austrian explained that he was still uncertain as to his decision but he would reveal all later in the summer.

"Dear media partners, as each of you can imagine, the decision about my future is not easy for me. Should I do another World Cup season or not?

Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher at the press conferenceGetty Images

"I have not reached that decision yet, so I ask you for your understanding that I am postponing our joint media meeting.

"But postponed is not lifted: We pick up the appointment in late summer and I'll contact you as soon as there is news."