30-year-old Hirscher is the current Slalom world champion as well as being the World Cup holder and was the dominant force in men’s skiing in the season just gone.

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

However, speaking at the end of the season Hirscher spoke openly about how he is wrestling with a decision on whether to retire or not.

Hirscher was named in Austria’s squad on Tuesday for next season, but the organisation also confirmed that they are still waiting on an official decision from Hirscher about his immediate plans.

Two-time Olympic champion Hirscher currently sits on 67 World Cup wins, the third most of any skier, 15 behind Lindsey Vonn and 19 behind Ingemar Stenmark, although America's world champion Mikaela Shiffrin is already at 60 after an extraordinary 2018/19 season.