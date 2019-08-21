Schwarz, 24, suffered the injury during the Super-G section of the Alpine Combined event at Bansko back in February.

He landed awkward during the final jump and had to undergo surgery afterwards.

Nearly bang on six months later Schwarz is back on the snow in a statement confirmed by the Austrian Ski Federation on Wednesday.

"I'm really glad that I did it.” Schwarz told the Austrian Ski Federation.

“The past few months have not been easy. Today I rewarded myself with a few easy rides.”

Schwarz took his first World Cup gold medal last season as he won the Parallel Slalom in Oslo and the Combined in Wegen.

He was also part of the Austrian team at the World Championships, taking bronze in the Slalom and Combined as well as the silver in the Team Event.

Schwarz added: "I do not want to rush things. In the next few weeks, I would like to make a targeted technical setup to be optimally prepared for the season. "