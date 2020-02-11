Getty Images
Olympic champions Goggia and Rebensburg to miss rest of season through injury
Olympic champions Sofia Goggia and Viktoria Rebensburg will miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season through injury, after both broke bones in the super-G at Garmisch-Parternkirchen.
Goggia, who won the downhill in 2018, has suffered a left-arm fracture; 2010 giant slalom gold medallist Rebensburg has a fracture in the lower leg.
Rebensburg is currently seventh in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, with Goggia in eighth position.
Rebensburg had won the downhill the day before her crash - the 19th World Cup title of her career, but remarkably her first ever in that discipline.