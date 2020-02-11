Goggia, who won the downhill in 2018, has suffered a left-arm fracture; 2010 giant slalom gold medallist Rebensburg has a fracture in the lower leg.

Rebensburg is currently seventh in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, with Goggia in eighth position.

Video - Rebensburg wins first Super-G of season 01:39

Rebensburg had won the downhill the day before her crash - the 19th World Cup title of her career, but remarkably her first ever in that discipline.