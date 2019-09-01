Alpine skiing-Spanish former skiier Fernandez Ocha reported missing

A statement from Spain's police force on Saturday said former alpine skier Fernandez Ocha, 56, was last seen on Aug. 23 in the district of Aravaca in Madrid.

Fernandez Ocha competed in four Winter Olympic games between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games when she earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France in 1992. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)