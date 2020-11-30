Swiss skier Marc Gisin is retiring from the sport, having admitted defeat in his recovery from injuries sustained in a life-threatening crash during a World Cup downhill in 2018.

Gisin, 32, an 11-year veteran of the Switzerland team, twice placed fifth at the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel but was better known for his dramatic crashes that often left him sidelined for months.

“It’s time for me to leave the world of ski racing", Gisin posted on social media.

Since the crash in December of 2018 I put absolutely everything in my rehabilitation to come back from this injury once again and tried to give my body and especially my brain the time it needed to recover. But my body won’t take it anymore.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during a 2012 crash in Crans Montana and suffered a concussion with brain bleeding in 2015 in a crash in Kitzbuehel before the dramatic December 2018 wipe-out in Groeden, Italy, where he lost his teeth, broke multiple bones and suffered a collapsed lung.

"Unfortunately, his body never completely recovered from the serious accidents," Swiss Ski said in a statement. "For this reason, Marc Gisin is retiring."

Gisin's sister, Dominique Gisin, won a downhill gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia before retiring, while another sister, Michelle Gisin, who remains active on the women's World Cup circuit, won a gold medal in the women's combined event at the 2018 Pyeongchang in Korea.

