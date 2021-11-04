Swiss Alpine skiers Urs Kryenbuhl and Ralph Weber have confirmed that they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and will subsequently miss the opening Downhill race of the season in Canada.

After the technical season-opener in Solden at the end of October the speed season gets underway at the end of November, with Lake Louise hosting two Downhills and a Super-G from November 26-28.

However Canada has a strict policy surrounding visitors from abroad, requiring two doses of a vaccine before being granted entry.

Both athletes revealed they have recently recovered from the virus but would not be getting vaccinated.

“I have personally made the decision not to have a vaccination at the moment,” wrote Kryenbuhl on his Instagram page.

Weber denied being a conspiracy theorist in a blog post on his website but also confirmed that he would have to skip Lake Louise.

“I wouldn’t like to be labeled as a conspiracy theorist or someone like that, but we are living in extremely strange times,” Weber said.

Scenarios from sci-fi films which previously most people saw as an unrealistic and unliveable future are now the reality.

“It doesn’t matter in Canada whether you have recovered or not ... So with a heavy heart I will forego the races in Lake Louise.”

The pair’s decision, which is a stark contrast to the FIS’s preferred option of everyone in the sport getting double jabbed, could pose problems looking ahead to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Anyone arriving in China who is unvaccinated has to go through a 21-day quarantine and if that is the case it would cause any prospective competitor to miss the business end of the Downhill season, including marquee races at Wengen and Kitzbuhel.

Kryenbuhl, who has three World Cup podiums to his name, and Weber, who has none, will now aim to start their season a week later at Beaver Creek in Colorado.

