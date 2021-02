Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing video 2021: 'Oh no!' - Brice Roger suffers nasty crash in the men's downhill World Cup

Dominik Paris announced himself as a serious contender for the upcoming world championships with victory in the men's downhill World Cup event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday, but Brice Roger suffered a nasty crash. Fortunately, he was okay after the dramatic tumble on the tricky "Kandahar" piste.

