Alpine Skiing

Alta Badia 2020 - 'Switzerland turn the tables!' – Ramon Zenhausern triumphs in tough conditions

Switzerland's Ramon Zenhausern won the first slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup season in Alta Badia in Italy, denying an Austrian one-two. Zenhausern's lightning start to his run helped him sneak ahead by 0.08 seconds, and it was enough for the tall Swiss skier to take his fourth career slalom win, going from eighth to first position after the first run.

