Alpine Skiing

‘Finally!’ - Alexis Pinturault conquers fabled Gran Risa, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath takes second

Alexis Pinturault dominated the first run and he was able to keep it together on the second to take victory by 0.07 seconds - in a combined time of 2:27.19. In securing his 31st World Cup win, Pinturault overcame a huge mistake in the middle of his second run which cost him time and speed but he was able to recover to pip Norway’s McGrath.

