Alpine Skiing

‘Look at this - epic!’ - Federica Brignone bags second Super G World Cup win of season

Italian Federica Brignone bagged her second Super G World Cup win of the season in Zauchensee as Ariane Raedler earned her first World Cup podium on home snow.

00:01:59, 9 minutes ago