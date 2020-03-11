The entire skiing calendar has been hit repeatedly with bad weather causing cancellations earlier in the season and now because of the spread of COVID-19 across Europe.

In a statement released on Wednesday the race organisers said “The LOC in Are announces that the Ladies World Cup in Are has been cancelled.

“Due to the current situation with covid-19 and the updated proposal from the Public Health Agency of Sweden the Ladies World Cup in Are has been cancelled.”

Fredrik Broman, World Cup Manager, said “We are so sorry that we have to cancel the competitions that we have prepared for so long.”

“The current situation gives us no other option than to cancel.

“I would like to express my biggest thank you to all our volunteers that have worked so hard to enable the competitions in Are.”

The cancellation means that Italy’s Federica Brignone has been awarded the Crystal Globe, the first Italian women to win the overall title ever.

It is the first time since 2016 that Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished second, didn’t win the overall title.

Shiffrin has been missing from race action for the last six weeks after the death of her father Jeff, but was due to return to action in Are.