The entire skiing calendar has been hit repeatedly with bad weather causing cancellations earlier in the season and now because of the spread of COVID-19 across Europe.

In a statement released on Wednesday the race organisers said “The LOC in Are announces that the Ladies World Cup in Are has been cancelled.

“Due to the current situation with covid-19 and the updated proposal from the Public Health Agency of Sweden the Ladies World Cup in Are has been cancelled.”

And Shiffrin took to social media to congratulate her

“Congratulations to all the Globe winners,” began Shiffrin.

“Despite the end of the season being cut so short, the impressive performances you all had throughout the entire season brought you to this point, and you earned these achievements through and through.

“Congratulations to Federica Brignone on the overall and GS titles, to Petra Vlhová on the slalom title and Corinne Suter for the speed titles [super G and downhill].

“I do wish I got to stand in the start amongst my competitors and friends again before the season ended. But I feel lucky (in a weird way) because I accomplished what I came here to do.

“I got this far - took that step even if it wasn’t out of the *racing* start gate. Made a bunch of good turns over the last few days in the final prep, and I’m grateful for that.

"Also so very grateful to this World Cup family for this gift honouring my Dad. You are incredible, thank you. With love, Mikaela."

It is the first time since 2016 that Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished second, didn’t win the overall title.

Shiffrin has been missing from race action for the last six weeks after the death of her father Jeff, but was due to return to action in Are.