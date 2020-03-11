The three-time overall World Cup winner last competed in Bansko, Bulgaria, in late January.

But Shiffrin, who turns 25 on Friday, will be back in Are for the last races of the season with the Italian finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo off due to coronavirus concerns.

Shiffrin makes her highly-anticipated return following the death of her father Jeff, 65, after an accident at home in Vail, Colorado on February 2.

"Are has held a special place in my heart since the beginning of my career, and it feels like the right place to rejoin my World Cup family and try to race again," she tweeted.

Shiffrin has been leapfrogged in her absence by Italian Federica Brignone at the top of the overall World Cup standings, who has a 153-point lead over the American.

Shiffrin added: "I still have no real goals or expectations, I just would like to try and race again before the end of the season."

OUR VIEW

The death of Jeff Shiffrin put everything into perspective for everyone across the world of skiing.

Yes death occurs everyday and is a natural part of life but the senior Shiffrin was one of the most genial members of the tour and his love and warmth spread far and wide.

For Mikaela Shiffrin just getting back onto skis and onto snow is a big enough step in itself, there are no rules after the death of a family member.

Will she be at her dominant best? It's hard to say and it almost doesn't matter but the fact that she could still take this season's Crystal Globe, in spite of everything that has gone on, is the ultimate testament to her astonishing ability.