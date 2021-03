Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing news - Charlie Guest puts down blistering second run for personal best of 16th

Watch the footage of Charlie Guest's second run in Are that led her to finish 16th which is a new best for the British skier. The 2021 Alpine Skiing season is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:25, 2 hours ago