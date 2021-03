Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing: Petra Vlhova seals overall World Cup title with sixth-place finish in women's slalom

Petra Vlhova became Slovakia's first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final women's slalom of the season.

00:01:50, 13/03/2021 at 13:27