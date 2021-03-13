Katherina Liensberger won at the women's slalom in Are, Sweden, to register the first women's World Cup win for an Austrian skier since 2014.

Liensberger finished in a time of 1:47.93 which Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to topple in the final run of the afternoon, finishing +0.72 seconds behind in second.

Shiffrin won in Jasna last weekend, but she could only follow up her podium finish on Friday as runner-up on her 26th birthday.

It was a 27th World Cup slalom podium for Switzerland's Wendy Holdener who came third (+1.65).

It was a disappointing day for Friday's winner and overall and slalom leader Petra Vlhova, who finished down in eighth and +2.71 seconds behind Liensberger. Nevertheless, the Slovakian stays 22 points clear of Liensberger in second and 37 ahead of third-placed Shiffrin in the slalom standings.

Britain's Charlie Guest produced her personal best, finishing 16th (+3.33).

