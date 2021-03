Alpine Skiing

Brilliant Petra Vhlova slaloms to top of Alpine Skiing World Cup standings with win in Are

Petra Vhlova was in top form as she claimed slalom victory in Are to claim her 20th World Cup winner's medal and move to the top of this season's overall standings. Katharina Liensberger and Mikaela Shiffrin finished second and third respectively, with Lara Gut-Behrami behind Vhlova in the year's leaderboard.

