Alpine Skiing

‘The race of her life’ - Austria's Katherina wins in Are

Katherina Liensberger wins the second run at the women's slalom to register the first women's World Cup win for an Austrian skier since 2014 in Are, Sweden.

00:01:43, 2 hours ago