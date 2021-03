Alpine Skiing

World Cup 2021 - Petra Vlhova powers through to set the early pace in Are

Petra Vlhova cemented her position at the top of the slalom tree, and usurped Lara Gut-Behrami at the top of the overall standings, with victory in Are. Watch her first run. The Alpine Skiing World Cup is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:28, 4 hours ago