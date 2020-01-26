Tech specialist Shiffrin has been vocal about how she wants to be as broad a skier as possible and on Friday she won the first of the weekend’s Downhill.

She followed that up on Sunday with a fantastic run that saw her go to the top of the Super-G standings.

Italy’s Federica Brignone looked best place to challenge Shiffrin but she crashed out which left compatriot Marta Bassino in second with Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami in third.

The result means that Shiffrin has now won a race in four disciplines this season and is a Combined victory away from five, something she has long talked about as a goal.

Video - WATCH - Shiffrin's storming Super-G run 01:50

If she were to achieve it she would be just the fifth skier ever to do so after Marc Girardelli, Petra Kronberger, Janica Kostelic and Tina Maze.

“I took a little bit of risk,” Shiffrin said afterwards.

“I had a really crazy run. I was going really aggressive. It’s the perfect surface, it’s perfect conditions, and I really like the course, obviously.

“The thing that I’m most proud of right now is that I know how to win in slalom, [giant slalom], super-G and downhill, which I never expected that would really happen,”

It is the first time Shiffrin has won two speed events in the same weekend and she is now on 66 World Cup victories, just one behind Marcel Hirscher.