Alpine Skiing

‘Extraordinary skiing!’ - Alexis Pinturault loses ski pole, still finishes

Alexis Pinturault lost his pole during the second run of the GS on Saturday but still finished fourth after the second run in Bansko. Filip Zubcic claimed a third career World Cup victory to cut the gap on the Frenchman at the summit of the Giant Slalom standings.

