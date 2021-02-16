Marta Bassino and Katharina Liensberger became just the second alpine skiers to share a world title after tying in the final of the women's parallel giant slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Hermann Maier and Lasse Kjus were joint winners of the 1999 super-G World Championship title but now have company in that exclusive club after a dramatic finish in Italy.

Presumptive favourite Petra Vlhova failed to make it out of the qualification round, moving that tag on to Bassino's shoulders, while she also had the pressure of trying to deliver Italy's first medal at these World Championships, taking place on home snow.

Having beaten Meta Hrovat, compatriot Federica Brignone and France's Tessa Worley to reach the final, Bassino faced a worthy foe in Liensberger.

The Austrian had eased past Great Britain's Alex Tilley in the last 16 before needing an impressive comeback on the second run to overhaul Maryna Gasienica-Daniel in the quarter-finals and seeing off Paula Moltzan at the semi-final stage.

With the disparity in difficulty between the red and blue course causing controversy all day long, Bassino trailed by the maximum 0.5 seconds following the first leg of the final.

But she soon eliminated that deficit on the second run as the finalists crossed the line at exactly the same time, leading to an historic sharing of the gold medal.

"I am happy to get the medal for Italy and the organisers," said Bassino. "It was not an easy day for sure, but to get Italy's first medal makes me proud."

Meanwhile, in the small final, Worley also trailed Moltzan by 0.5s following the first run when she was on the tougher blue track but pulled it back second time down the mountain to win by 1.18s and take bronze â€“ France's fourth medal of these Alpine World Championships.

