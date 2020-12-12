Italy's Marta Bassino secured back-to-back FIS Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom successes after overcoming extreme conditions to triumph in Courchevel, France.
The 24-year-old found herself second behind 2019 giant slalom world champion Petra Vlhova after completing her first run in 1:09.31, but fought back despite poor visibility to prevail with an overall time of 2:19.03.
Victory strengthens Bassino's hold on the series leader's red bib, after she claimed the second giant slalom World Cup win of her career in the opening race of the 2020/21 season in Solden, Austria, in October.
Bassino said: "After the first run, I thought about how much I wanted to keep the red bib. So, I tried to push as hard as I could.
"In the first run, I skied so-so. I had nothing to lose so I tried to push and give my best. I'm really happy."
Having led after the first run, Slovakia's Vlhova finished third with a total time of 2:19.62, just over a tenth of a second behind Sweden's Sara Hector who claimed her first World Cup podium place for six years.