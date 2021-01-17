Marta Bassino completed the double in Kranjska Gora with another spectacular giant slalom performance, her fourth win in five completed World Cup giant slalom races this season.

The 24-year-old has established herself as the fastest giant slalom skier in the world and proved it with the double in Slovenia.

After leading throughout in Saturday's competition, this time she sat second after the first run, before producing a blistering second run to go 0.66 seconds clear of Michelle Gisin.

All that stood between her and the victory was Mikaela Shiffrin, who had a lead of 0.3s after the first run.

But the American struggled second time around, and could only finish sixth overall, the same as she had managed in Saturday's race.

Switzerland's Gisin took second, following third spot on Saturday, while Meta Hrovat earned a podium on home snow in third.

Bassino was taken aback by her current form, saying: "It's so amazing. I'm so emotional. It's like a dream. I cannot believe it. It's unbelievable really."

Bassino's win extends her lead in the giant slalom World Cup to 128 points ahead of Gisin. In the overall standings, Petra Vlhova, who came tenth, remains top of the pile ahead of Gisin and Bassino. Sportsbeat 2021

