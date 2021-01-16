Marta Bassino continued her brilliant giant slalom campaign with a third victory from four World Cup races in the discipline in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The 24-year-old Italian has been in sparkling form this season and added to her previous wins in Solden and Courchevel with an accomplished performance.

Bassino registered the fastest first run, in a time of 1:04.15, and the second-fastest run two time of 1:07.75 to win with a total clocking of 2:11.90.

That was 0.80 seconds ahead of France's Tessa Worley in second place and 1.46s quicker than Switzerland's Michelle Gisin in third.

Overall standings leader Petra Vlhova picked up a valuable 50 points in fourth to take her tally to 749, having been 1.58s off the winning time.

But Bassino's victory moved her to the top of the giant slalom standings on 300 points, 50 ahead of compatriot Federica Brignone who finished fifth on the day.

And her latest success has seen Bassino gain ground in the overall standings too, and she now sits fourth on 523 points with Gisin second on 635 and American Mikaela Shiffrin third on 525.

The giant slalom season continues on Sunday with another race at the same venue.

