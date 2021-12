Alpine Skiing

Watch top 3 runs as Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claims super-G victory

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde notched his first World Cup victory since a serious knee injury last January by edging out Marco Odermatt in Beaver Creek. Kilde won the overall World Cup crown back in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 but ruptured his right knee ligaments in January 2021 to end that campaign early. Travis Ganong third.

00:02:59, 21 minutes ago