Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing highlight - Watch Corinne Suter's stunning run as she clinches Super G victory at Lake Louise

Switzerland's World Cup ski racer Corinne Suter is a speed event specialist, focusing on the speed events of the Downhill and Super G. After Suter missed out on the Downhill win to Sofia Goggia on Saturday, she secured victory in the Super G on Sunday afternoon in Canada. Italian entrant Goggia meanwhile was off the pace and could only finish fifth.

00:01:57, an hour ago