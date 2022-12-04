Aleksander Kilde made it two wins from two at Beaver Creek on Sunday afternoon with a victory in the Super G.

The Norwegian won on Saturday in the downhill and continued to enjoy some excellent early-season form on Sunday in the Vail Valley.

Lake Louise proved a tough track for many, with its steepness proving a challenge from the first moments of the race, leading to 12 DNFs. Three of those went to United States entrants, with the country yet to produce a Super G victory.

On Saturday Kilde had complained that he was unsure whether he would be fit enough to compete because he had been suffering from the ‘flu, but in both instances he was able to secure victory.

"Double trouble for Kilde, absolutely brilliant!" said Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary.

There were just two events instead of the planned three because Friday’s action was abandoned due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, meaning the event will likely have to be rearranged at a new venue before the end of the 2022/23 season. There had been concerns that both Saturday and Sunday’s events could have been curtailed or similarly delayed, but ultimately both went ahead, allowing Kilde the opportunity to seize two wins.

Kilde’s domination of the Downhill, and today’s success, has led him to the top of the overall table alongside Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Team Norway in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Super G on December 4, 2022 in Beaver Creek, USA. Image credit: Getty Images

Odermatt has yet to finish outside the podium places this season, but he was 0.2 seconds behind Kilde’s time of 1:10.73 on Sunday. Odermatt was the winner at last weekend’s Super G but fell just short on Sunday to Kilde, as he had on Saturday in the Downhill.

Third spot went to experienced Frenchman Alexis Pinturault. The Super G traditionally favours those who are most skillful at the Downhill event, and so it proved in the United States.

Elsewhere there were notable placings for Atle McGrath and Luca Braathen, two 22-year-old Norwegian competitors who finished fifth and seventh respectively in what was both skiers’ first ever FIS World Cup Super G event.

There was also an impressive run by Henrik Von Appen, who came in 14th in a rare success for a Chilean in a winter sports discipline.

There were no entrants from the United Kingdom for Sunday’s action.

