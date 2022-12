Alpine Skiing

'Sensational' Aleksander Aamodt Kilde bags win in Beaver Creek despite flu

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took victory at the downhill event on Saturday. Kilde won by 0.06 seconds at Beaver Creek in the United States in the FIS World Cup after Friday's action was abandoned due to bad weather. One of the pre-race favourites, Marco Odermatt, came in just behind in second place, with more to come on Sunday afternoon.

00:02:09, 2 hours ago