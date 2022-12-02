Friday’s World Cup downhill race at Beaver Creek, Colorado in the United States was cancelled due to bad weather.

Strong wind and snowfall meant that the slope was unsuitable for racing and the course was closed so that the staff present could ensure it was in good condition for the action planned for Saturday.

The Birds of Prey track will host a downhill race as well, with Super-G racing set for Sunday.

The new season has been afflicted by numerous cancellations as a result of inclement weather making tracks unusable for competition, with some rearranged events and some still to be scheduled.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has already had to postpone several downhill events including Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy. These events were meant to have taken place already this year but now will be pushed back.

There were also delays to the women's and men’s event that was due to take place in Lech in Austria, with weather preventing any action.

There were also problems for the women’s giant slalom which was planned for Soelden in Austria on October 22. Rain meant that it had to be pushed back further, and will now take place in Semmering, also in Austria, towards the back end of December.

