Alpine Skiing

‘A 70mph recovery’ – Ester Ledecka with incredible recovery after getting ‘twisted up’ at Beijing Winter Olympics

Ester Ledecka was fifth out, and she was in the green when aiming to beat Elena Curtoni’s benchmark of 1:32.87 before spinning out of control. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:52, 2 hours ago