Alpine Skiing

‘A mile in ski racing’ – Michelle Gisin defends combined gold with ‘sensational’ slalom ski at Beijing Winter Olympics

Michelle Gisin went on to win combined gold once again after she finished more than a second ahead of Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener as Federica Brignone won the bronze. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:39, 2 hours ago