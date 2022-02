Alpine Skiing

‘Absolutely spot on!’ – Petra Vlhova powers to slalom gold after Mikaela Shiffrin blunder at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Petra Vlhova produced a second run for the ages as she powered to Slovakia's first-ever Alpine Olympic gold with victory in the slalom on Wednesday.

00:01:31, 2 hours ago