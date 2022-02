Alpine Skiing

‘All over the place! – Matthias Mayer finds ‘another gear’ after disastrous start to steal super-G gold at Beijing 2022

Matthias Mayer has a blunder at the start gate and then astonishingly makes up enough time to enter first place at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:59, 12 hours ago