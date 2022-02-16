Former Olympic champion Jean-Pierre Vidal described compatriot Clement Noel’s slalom gold medal as ‘a historic day for French Alpine Skiing’.

Noel’s stunning second run saw him top the podium ahead of Johannes Strolz and world champion Sebastien Foss-Solevaag.

Ad

In a closely fought battle, the Frenchman climbed from sixth place after his first run to lead the race after finishing in 1:44.09.

Beijing 2022 'We've always known he's very fast' - Vidal on Noel's gold-winning slalom run 3 HOURS AGO

As hard as his rivals tried, Noel couldn’t be caught and secured the gold – something that Vidal believed was always likely.

‘Exceptional work’ – Noel becomes first Frenchman to win slalom gold since 2002

“Yes, of course, the gaps were very small in the first leg,” he said in the Eurosport cube. “And we always known that he is very fast. And it was the day to take the gold medal, of course.

“He made the difference on the second run because he also flew over the bottom of the track, and that’s where he won the gold medal.”

Noel’s victory was France’s first alpine skiing men’s gold medal since Vidal in Salt Lake City in twenty years earlier, and the 2002 winner says the win is great for the nation.

“Yes, it was very amazing to see him succeed me. It's a historic day for French alpine skiing.

“Yes, it will give birth to vacation among children in all the ski clubs in France. It is often thanks to these victories that new talent can be made.

“And for all the young skiers, it's amazing to have a Olympic champion, French skier Clement Noel, it was an amazing day for all the ski resorts in France.”

--

Watch every moment of the Games on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘Fundamentally, it is money!’ – Rutherford on GB’s Olympic underperformance 8 HOURS AGO