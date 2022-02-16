Live updates here of Run 2 from 5.45am GMT

5.30 - Just about ready to go with Run 2 of the Men's Slalom.

Ad

The top 30 go first in reverse order, meaning Dave Ryding will be the 15th rider to hit the Ice River. Poland's Michal Jasiczek will be the first rider on the slope at 5.45.

Beijing 2022 ‘Anything is possible’ - Ryding, 16th, out to ‘attack’ second slalom run AN HOUR AGO

'Anything is possible' - Ryding out to 'attack'

Dave Ryding is now an outside shot for the medals but ‘The Rocket’ is hoping to shoot up the standings when attacking the second run of the slalom in Beijing.

Ryding said: “I started good, I had a good feeling, but you can’t make mistakes in slalom. The good thing is we have two runs. There’s nothing to lose for me, I’m in a position to fully attack. Anything is possible.”

Asked if he was feeling the pressure or in a confident mood, Ryding added: “I was fine this time. My fourth Olympics, I always say I’m not defined by the Olympics. My career has been awesome for me. I try my best here like every race, and we see what my best gets me.”

Ryding 16th after first run at Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding finished more than a second off the pace after his first run of the slalom and will need a huge second run in order to medal at the Winter Olympics.

The Team GB rider was looking to back-up his historic victory in Kitzbuhel last month, having become the first Briton to win a World Cup event in January. Ryding was the 13th rider to go down in Run 1 on the ‘Ice River’ at Beijing 2022, with Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen setting the early marker with a 53.94.

In the end, Ryding went down in 55.13, a total of 1.19 seconds behind Kristoffersen, who held a narrow lead over compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevag.

That gap for Ryding became 1.21 seconds when Austrian Johannes Strolz went top as he looks to add to the gold he won in the combined earlier at these Games.

‘Astounded and impressed, but not surprised’ – Shiffrin

Speaking exclusively to Eurosport after Ryding’s success, Mikaela Shiffrin was full of praise for the Brit after his Kitzbuhel success.

“I’m astounded and impressed by Dave’s skiing, but also not surprised,” Shiffrin said.

He’s been one of my favourite slalom skiers for years now, and it’s so, so incredible to watch him do that today.

“Not to mention historic. That’s such a special achievement to come from his background skiing on plastic and prove that you can reach the top even if you didn’t grow up in a powerhouse ski racing country.

“He inspired a ton of little racers today.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Heart-breaking for British fans' - Ryding's race of two halves leaves slalom hopes in balance 2 HOURS AGO