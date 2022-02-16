Team GB’s Dave Ryding recorded a 13th-place finish in the slalom at Beijing 2022 after errors in the first run gave him too much to do in Run 2.

Ad

The 35-year-old had improved his slalom standing each time at the past three Olympics – from 27th in Vancouver, to 17th in Sochi, to ninth in Pyeongchang last time out.

Beijing 2022 'He gave it his all' - Ryding had British fans dreaming of slalom gold in Beijing 23 MINUTES AGO

However, on this occasion he was unable to beat his efforts from four years ago, posting a combined time of 1:45.57 after a second run of 50.44 saw him finish 13th in the standings.

In his first run, Ryding was in the green after the first two splits, but a costly error saw him slip 0.5 seconds behind before finishing more than a second off the pace.

Ryding declared “anything is possible” and vowed to “fully attack” the second run, and the Briton was the 15th to go out in Run 2 as the top 30 went down in reverse order.

‘I will go full gas’ – Ryding promises to ‘attack’ in second slalom run

That gave Ryding the chance to post a time worthy of topping the standings, even if temporarily, and he was able to do just that.

“Look at Ryding go!” said Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary, with former Olympian Finlay Mickel adding: “Lightning quick moves, these are the turns he loves. He’s increasing his advantage.”

Ryding stayed in the green throughout and went down in 50.44 to go top of the leaderboard with a 1:45.57.

Mickel said: “Dave can be really happy with that performance. He gave it his all. A fantastic second run for him.” Fellows added: “Born and bred on the dry slope, top of the table at the halfway stage.”

‘Show the world!’ – Ryding on his expectation for Beijing

Ryding remained top as Alexis Pinturault and Atle Lie McGrath could only finish behind the Briton, though he was soon displaced when Daniel Yule went 0.62 seconds quicker overall.

Into silver with 12 riders left, Ryding’s hopes of a medal were hanging by a thread, but they were soon over when Giuliano Razzoli and Ramon Zenhaeusern pushed him down to fourth.

In the end, it was 13th for Ryding, with his time 1.48 seconds slower than that of champion Clement Noel – a case of what might have been with a smoother first run.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘I had tears! – Noel on ‘stressful’ Olympic gold medal triumph 27 MINUTES AGO