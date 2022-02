Alpine Skiing

‘Fricking hell! That was hard’ – Jamaica’s first-ever Olympic Benjamin Alexander skier completes run at Beijing 2022

Benjamin Alexander became Jamaica’s first ever alpine skier at an Olympic Games when competing at Beijing 2022. The former international DJ completed his giant slalom first run in 1:37.94 at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre, an impressive achievement given there were 35 DNFs due to a huge blizzard which impacted Sunday’s schedule.

00:01:03, 2 hours ago