Alpine Skiing

‘I had tears! – Clement Noel on ‘stressful’ Olympic gold medal triumph at Beijing Winter Olympics

Clement Noel gave an emotional interview after put down a stunning second run to win slalom gold at the Winter Olympics ahead of Johannes Strolz and world champion Sebastien Foss-Solevaag. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:58, 24 minutes ago